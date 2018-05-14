(CNN) The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on Gina Haspel's nomination to be the next CIA director on Wednesday, a committee aide told CNN on Monday.

The intelligence panel is expected to vote to approve Haspel's confirmation before a closed-door hearing Wednesday on the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment of Russian election meddling. As a result, the vote will take place in closed session, which is the committee's traditional practice, the aide said.

Paul has shown no signs of swaying from his opposition of Haspel, but he's not on the Senate Intelligence Committee. No Republicans on that panel have expressed any opposition toward her, while Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia who is also on the committee, is supporting her.

The Wednesday committee vote would likely set up a final Senate vote next week.

