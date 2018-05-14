Corey Lewandowski joining Pence's political action committee

Washington (CNN) Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is joining Vice President Mike Pence's political action committee to help with midterm elections, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Lewandowski is leaving his position at America First for his new role at the Great America Committee.

When asked about Lewandowski's move, Brian O. Walsh at America First confirmed the news.

"Yes, Corey has stepped down from his role with America First," Walsh said. "I am disappointed that we are losing him, but happy that he's joining Great America Committee."