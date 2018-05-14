Russian company indicted by Mueller slams case as a 'make-believe crime'

(CNN) A Russian company accused of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election continues to play hardball with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, now asking a federal judge to look closely at whether the prosecutors pursued a sham criminal case.

Concord Management and Consulting said in a court filing Monday that foreign interference in the election is a "make-believe crime." The company accused Mueller of trying to "justify his own existence" and needing "to indict a Russian -- any Russian" for political reasons.

Mueller's office has accused Concord Management of funding the Russian conspiracy that favored Trump's candidacy and using online accounts posing as Americans to distribute propaganda.

The company is the only one among three Russian companies and 13 Russian individuals indicted by Mueller that has responded to the charges in court. Concord Management has pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy charge related to its involvement in the use of social media before the election. Mueller's office has struggled to reach the other defendants in the case, as expected with the indictments of foreigners.