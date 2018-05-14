What Ivanka's smile can't hide

Michael D'Antonio is author of the book, "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Ivanka Trump stayed in character in Jerusalem on Monday, blessing her father's decision to open the United States Embassy there. She watched as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pulled the cord on a curtain to unveil a plaque. Then, dressed all in creamy white, and with microphone in hand, she beamed her 100-watt smile and welcomed the attendees on behalf of "the 45th President of the United States on America."

The glitch of saying "on," not "of," would have gone unremarked from a more typical emissary. Who would fault a nervous State Department official or a prominent American citizen enlisted for a meaningful reason?

But this was the President's daughter, and her performance called attention to the fact that she had no qualifications when she was appointed as a White House adviser, a job that mostly involves trying to make her father seem less appalling to the people he offends. Remember when people in Germany booed her defense of Trump's treatment of women? How about the time she d ismissed the allegation of sexual misconduct lodged against him by 14 different women?

This time she smiled broadly as she said, "We welcome you officially, and for the first time, to the embassy of the United States here in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel." It was a grand opening of the kind this hotel-hawking real estate clan has presided over many times. Her delivery was one part wedding toast and one part game show host -- which may have been why Judd Apatow took to Twitter to say, "Is this the trailer to a horror film?"

Others on social media posed the very good question of why she and Mnuchin were carrying out key duties at the event when neither is responsible for policies related to the Middle East.