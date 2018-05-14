As votes come in, Iraqi PM's hold on power looks shaky

(CNN) Votes are being counted after Iraq's weekend parliamentary election, and at first glance it appears that Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's coalition lags behind those of two other influential Shia leaders.

More than 90% of the votes have been counted in 10 of Iraq's 18 provinces, and preliminary official results show the coalition led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's bloc is ahead, followed by the alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri, who commanded Shia militias during the fighting against ISIS.

Abadi's "Victory Alliance" is third, followed by that of his predecessor Nuri al-Maliki. In distant fifth is Ayad Allawi, a Shia politician who once served as interim prime minister of Iraq after Saddam Hussein was deposed, according to Iraq's Electoral Commission.

The provinces counted so far are largely Shia and votes from the northern and northwestern provinces were still being processed. Abadi, in a bid to appeal to a wider group of voters, included candidates from all 18 provinces in his alliance, and visited regions where Shia politicians have rarely campaigned.

JUST WATCHED What in the World: Good news in Iraq Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What in the World: Good news in Iraq 04:09

Iraqi election authorities intended to announce more official results Monday.

Read More