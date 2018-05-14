Gaza (CNN) Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinians in bloody clashes at the Gaza border Monday in the deadliest day there since the 2014 war, as the US officially opened its Embassy in Jerusalem just 50 miles away.

Most of the dead were killed by Israeli fire near the border. CNN journalists heard gunshots in spurts and saw a tank moving towards the fence in the border area of Malaka. Israeli drones also dropped tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters.

Palestinian officials accused Israel of committing a "horrific massacre" and called on the international community to immediately intervene. The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 2,000 had suffered injuries, and that many of the dead had not yet been identified.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, of "leading a terrorist operation" and inciting around 35,000 protesters who had assembled in numerous locations along the border fence to conduct what Israel described as terror attacks.

A Palestinian uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces at the Gaza border Monday.

The military said the protesters threw Molotov cocktails, burned tires, and stones at Israeli soldiers positioned along the fence. The IDF also says it foiled an attack by three armed Palestinians near Rafah, close to the border with Egypt, during "a particularly violent demonstration."

A drone launching teargas on one of the camps. You can hear gunfire trying to shoot it down. #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/mBzW3h7WUZ — Ian James Lee (@ianjameslee) May 14, 2018

Many of the injured Palestinians were young men who were hit by live ammunition, according to British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitteh, who spoke to CNN from a hospital run by a British charity in Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza.

"By far, this is the worst day. Worse than the first Friday (of the Gaza protests) and we're expecting it to be as bad tomorrow," Abu Sitteh said, adding that a majority of the wounded were suffering from limb injuries that could have "long-term consequences."

"Each of these young men will need five or seven surgeries for their injuries and I would say 60% of them will be left with some permanent disability."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the military's actions, tweeting Monday evening that "every country has the duty to defend its borders."

A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest in Gaza on Monday.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas convened an emergency government meeting on Monday afternoon and announced a general strike and three days of mourning, both to start Tuesday.

"Today is one of the most ferocious days our people have seen," Abbas said, before turning his thoughts to the newly-anointed US Embassy. "Before we were suffering from illegal Israeli settlements. Now it's another illegal settlement by the Israel and the United States."

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was "profoundly alarmed" by the violence in Gaza and urged Israeli forces to "exercise maximum restraint in the use of live fire," his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Kuwait requested an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East and Gaza for Tuesday morning.

Trump: US embassy move 'a long time coming'

Ivanka Trump unveils an inauguration plaque during the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

Several top Trump administration officials were on-hand to witness the official unveiling of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, marking the formal upending of decades of American foreign policy.

President Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony, but in a video message broadcast at the event he congratulated Israel, saying the opening had been "a long time coming."

"Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital, yet for many years, we failed to acknowledge the obvious, the plain reality that Israel's capital is Jerusalem," Trump said in the pre-recorded remarks.

Politicians and dignitaries, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, watched as US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin unveiled the US seal, turning what was formally the consulate building into the Embassy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Netanyahu hailed the alliance between America and Israel as "stronger than ever," and described Monday as "a day that will be engraved in our national memory for generations."

More protests on the way

The Embassy move is contentious for Palestinians, who hope to claim part of Jerusalem as their future capital, and for many in the Arab world, as it is home to some of the holiest sites in Islam. The city is also home to deeply holy sites for Jews and Christians.

Protests in Jerusalem on Monday against the US Embassy move.

While Monday's protests in Gaza were organized to coincide with the Embassy opening, the demonstrations are about far more than the change in status of the US consulate building in Jerusalem.

On every Friday since the end of March, tens of thousands have marched to the border to take part in "Great March of Return" protests, which seek to highlight Palestinians' right to return to homes lost by their ancestors during the war that accompanied the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

The protests culminate on Tuesday with the anniversary of what Palestinians call Nakba Day, or "Day of Catastrophe," which marks the more than 700,000 Palestinians who were either expelled from or fled their homes during the wars that surrounded Israel's foundation. Thousands are expected to attend Tuesday's demonstration.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed during seven weeks of protests, with more than half of the deaths coming on Monday, according to a CNN count based on Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

Palestinians carry an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces in Gaza on Monday.

On Monday, Egypt condemned what it described as the "targeting of unarmed Palestinian civilians by the Israeli Occupation forces," according to a foreign ministry statement. Germany's foreign office said it viewed the protests with dismay and deep concern.

The United Nations anti-racism committee called on Israel to end "disproportionate use of force" against the protesters Monday. Amnesty International has also criticized what it described as a "shameless violation of international laws, in some instances committing what appear to be willful killings constituting war crimes."

Israeli peace group B'Tselem has also called for an "immediate halt to the killing of Palestinian demonstrators."