Jerusalem (CNN) Nine Palestinians were killed during protests in Gaza on Monday, hours before the new US embassy was due to officially open in Jerusalem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

The first victim to be named was Anas Hamdan Qdeih, a 21-year-old, who was shot dead east of Khan Younis, according to the Ministry, on a day of mass demonstrations along the Gaza border.

A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest in Gaza on Monday.

The Ministry said more than 500 had suffered injuries.

The Israeli army air-dropped leaflets over Gaza warning people not to approach the fence that separates Gaza from Israel.

More than 50 people have been shot and killed by Israeli soldiers since the latest wave of protests began in March, according to a CNN count based on the Palestinian Ministry of Health figures.

