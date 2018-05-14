Breaking News

Food and Diet

WHO calls for elimination of trans fat in all foods by 2023

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 6:06 AM ET, Mon May 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Food and Drug Administration recently took a step toward eliminating most trans fat from our food. The government agency said it has made a preliminary determination that a major source of trans fats -- partially hydrogenated oils -- is no longer &quot;generally recognized as safe.&quot; If the FDA&#39;s decision is finalized, partially hydrogenated oils will become food additives that could no longer be used without approval. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;Source: The American Heart Association&#39;s &quot;&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/GettingHealthy/FatsAndOils/Fats101/A-History-of-Trans-Fat_UCM_301463_Article.jsp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A History of Trans Fat&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;em&gt;&quot; &lt;/em&gt;
Photos: The history of trans fat
The Food and Drug Administration recently took a step toward eliminating most trans fat from our food. The government agency said it has made a preliminary determination that a major source of trans fats -- partially hydrogenated oils -- is no longer "generally recognized as safe." If the FDA's decision is finalized, partially hydrogenated oils will become food additives that could no longer be used without approval.

Source: The American Heart Association's "A History of Trans Fat"
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Ironically, Paul Sabatier won the 1912 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/1912/sabatier-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Chemistry&lt;/a&gt; for discovering the hydrogenation method that activists are fighting to remove from our food processes today. His research detailed the way nickel could be used as a catalyst to create chemical reactions between hydrogen molecules and other compounds. This laid the groundwork for the creation of hydrogenated oils.
Photos: The history of trans fat
Ironically, Paul Sabatier won the 1912 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovering the hydrogenation method that activists are fighting to remove from our food processes today. His research detailed the way nickel could be used as a catalyst to create chemical reactions between hydrogen molecules and other compounds. This laid the groundwork for the creation of hydrogenated oils.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
How would you like to be known as the scientist who discovered &quot;fat hardening&quot;? &lt;a href=&quot;http://lipidlibrary.aocs.org/history/Normann/index.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wilhelm Normann&lt;/a&gt; was awarded a patent in 1903 for the &quot;Process for the Conversion of Unsaturated Fatty Acids or Their Glycerides into Saturated Compounds.&quot; Basically, Normann figured out how to turn liquid oils into a thicker, firmer substance through hydrogenation. This solid fat was less likely to spoil and cheaper to produce and transport.
Photos: The history of trans fat
How would you like to be known as the scientist who discovered "fat hardening"? Wilhelm Normann was awarded a patent in 1903 for the "Process for the Conversion of Unsaturated Fatty Acids or Their Glycerides into Saturated Compounds." Basically, Normann figured out how to turn liquid oils into a thicker, firmer substance through hydrogenation. This solid fat was less likely to spoil and cheaper to produce and transport.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Procter &amp;amp; Gamble&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.crisco.com/About_Crisco/History.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; introduced &lt;/a&gt;Crisco to consumers in 1911 to &quot;provide an economical alternative to animal fats and butter.&quot; The vegetable shortening was the first manufactured food product to contain trans fat.
Photos: The history of trans fat
Procter & Gamble introduced Crisco to consumers in 1911 to "provide an economical alternative to animal fats and butter." The vegetable shortening was the first manufactured food product to contain trans fat.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
The Kaltman family tries to sell as much butter as possible at their New York dairy store in 1943 before a government deadline to freeze sales. During World War II, the federal government rationed butter in an attempt to control supply and demand while manufacturing plants were being used to support the war effort. As a result, margarine, which contains trans fat, grew in popularity.
Photos: The history of trans fat
The Kaltman family tries to sell as much butter as possible at their New York dairy store in 1943 before a government deadline to freeze sales. During World War II, the federal government rationed butter in an attempt to control supply and demand while manufacturing plants were being used to support the war effort. As a result, margarine, which contains trans fat, grew in popularity.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
In 1957, the American Heart Association started encouraging people to limit fat in their diets in an effort to lower the risk of heart disease.
Photos: The history of trans fat
In 1957, the American Heart Association started encouraging people to limit fat in their diets in an effort to lower the risk of heart disease.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
As the popularity of fast-food restaurants grew, so did Americans&#39; consumption of fat, calories and salt. In 1984, advocacy groups started campaigning to get saturated fat removed from fast-food chains. As a result, more restaurants began using partially hydrogenated oils that contained trans fat.
Photos: The history of trans fat
As the popularity of fast-food restaurants grew, so did Americans' consumption of fat, calories and salt. In 1984, advocacy groups started campaigning to get saturated fat removed from fast-food chains. As a result, more restaurants began using partially hydrogenated oils that contained trans fat.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Advocacy groups switched their focus to banning trans fats in the early 1990s after several &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8094827&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;scientific studies&lt;/a&gt; showed that they increased the risk of coronary heart disease. By this time, Americans&#39; trans fat intake averaged 4% to 7% of calories from fat, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/transfats/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the Harvard School of Public Health&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The history of trans fat
Advocacy groups switched their focus to banning trans fats in the early 1990s after several scientific studies showed that they increased the risk of coronary heart disease. By this time, Americans' trans fat intake averaged 4% to 7% of calories from fat, according to the Harvard School of Public Health.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
In 2004, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cspinet.org/reports/generationexcess/drostby.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Denmark made it illegal&lt;/a&gt; (PDF) for any food to have more than 2% trans fats. Offenders can face hefty fines or even prison terms. Other countries are also working to reduce trans fat in the food supply. Policies in Brazil, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and South Korea have proved effective over the past two decades, the World Health Organization says. The WHO has called for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/09/18/health/who-noncommunicable-diseases/index.html&quot;&gt;eliminating trans fat&lt;/a&gt; from the global food supply.
Photos: The history of trans fat
In 2004, Denmark made it illegal (PDF) for any food to have more than 2% trans fats. Offenders can face hefty fines or even prison terms. Other countries are also working to reduce trans fat in the food supply. Policies in Brazil, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and South Korea have proved effective over the past two decades, the World Health Organization says. The WHO has called for eliminating trans fat from the global food supply.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
In 2006, the FDA implemented a rule requiring manufacturers to list trans fat on nutrition labels. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fda.gov/Food/IngredientsPackagingLabeling/LabelingNutrition/ucm079609.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Under current regulations&lt;/a&gt;, companies can claim that their food has zero grams of trans fat if the it contains less than 0.5 grams of trans fat per serving. Consumers can check the ingredient list for &quot;partially hydrogenated oil&quot; to see whether there is a small amount of trans fat present.
Photos: The history of trans fat
In 2006, the FDA implemented a rule requiring manufacturers to list trans fat on nutrition labels. Under current regulations, companies can claim that their food has zero grams of trans fat if the it contains less than 0.5 grams of trans fat per serving. Consumers can check the ingredient list for "partially hydrogenated oil" to see whether there is a small amount of trans fat present.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
In 2007, New York became the first city to ban the use of partially hydrogenated vegetable oils and spreads in restaurants. A &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/16/health/nyc-fat-ban-paying-off/&quot;&gt;five-year follow-up study&lt;/a&gt; showed that the average trans fat content of New York customers&#39; meals dropped from about 3 grams to 0.5 grams. The ban encouraged food companies across the country to remove trans fat from their products.
Photos: The history of trans fat
In 2007, New York became the first city to ban the use of partially hydrogenated vegetable oils and spreads in restaurants. A five-year follow-up study showed that the average trans fat content of New York customers' meals dropped from about 3 grams to 0.5 grams. The ban encouraged food companies across the country to remove trans fat from their products.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Even &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.in.gov/activecalendar/EventList.aspx?fromdate=1/1/2007&amp;todate=12/31/2007&amp;display=Month&amp;type=public&amp;eventidn=54137&amp;view=EventDetails&amp;information_id=108594&amp;print=print&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;state fairs jumped on board&lt;/a&gt;, many asking vendors to cook summer favorites -- like these deep-fried Milky Ways at the Indiana State Fair -- in trans fat-free oils.
Photos: The history of trans fat
Even state fairs jumped on board, many asking vendors to cook summer favorites -- like these deep-fried Milky Ways at the Indiana State Fair -- in trans fat-free oils.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
In 2012, first lady Michelle Obama and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/01/25/health/usda-school-lunches/&quot;&gt;announced guidelines&lt;/a&gt; for school lunches that will implement calorie caps and severely limit trans fat. Trans fat intake among American consumers has decreased from 4.6 grams per day in 2003 to about a gram a day in 2012, according to the FDA. However, &quot;current intake remains a significant public health concern,&quot; FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said this week in a written statement.
Photos: The history of trans fat
In 2012, first lady Michelle Obama and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced guidelines for school lunches that will implement calorie caps and severely limit trans fat. Trans fat intake among American consumers has decreased from 4.6 grams per day in 2003 to about a gram a day in 2012, according to the FDA. However, "current intake remains a significant public health concern," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said this week in a written statement.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
french fries trans fat01 history trans fat RESTRICTED02 history trans fat03 history trans fat04 history trans fat05 history trans fat 06 history trans fat RESTRICTED08 history trans fat10 history trans fat RESTRICTED11 history trans fat07 history trans fat 09 history trans fat RESTRICTED12 history trans fat

Story highlights

  • The World Health Organization wants global elimination of artificial trans fats by 2023
  • Former CDC director says it's the first time the WHO is calling to wipe out something other than a noncommunicable disease

(CNN)The World Health Organization wants to eliminate artificial trans fats from the global food supply and has a step-by-step strategy on how to do so by 2023.

On Monday, the WHO launched an initiative called REPLACE that will provide guidance for all countries on how to remove artificial trans fats from their foods, possibly leading to a worldwide eradication.
"This initiative is meant to lead countries in establishing legislation to eliminate the trans fats," said Dr. Francesco Branca, director of the Department of Nutrition for Health and Development at the WHO in Geneva, Switzerland.
    Artificial trans fats, or trans fatty acids, are made when vegetable oil hardens in a process called hydrogenation. Those hydrogenated fats are often used in processed foods or baked goods, because they don't spoil as quickly as other fats, but they can have some harmful health effects, such as raising levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol and increasing risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.
    What are trans fats?
    cnnmoney expensive burger

      JUST WATCHED

      What are trans fats?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What are trans fats? 02:11
    "There are countries where the risk is particularly high. In South Asian countries, they have very, very high risk of heart disease and high intakes of trans fats," Branca said.
    Read More
    "There are some Latin American countries, but they're already taking action. Mexico was a country where the intake was very high," he said. "South Africa was having problems, but then they established legislation. It is happening in more countries in the Middle East, but the information we have is limited."
    REPLACE stands for review dietary sources, promote use of healthier fats, legislate, assess changes, create awareness and enforce.
    The REPLACE package is the first time the WHO is calling for the elimination of something other than a noncommunicable disease, said Dr. Tom Frieden, president and CEO of the public health initiative Resolve to Save Lives.
    Resolve to Save Lives, a partner of the WHO and a part of the nonprofit Vital Strategies, plans to provide assistance to countries to support the REPLACE strategies in eliminating artificial trans fats.

    'Only your heart will know the difference'

    Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, led efforts to remove artificial trans fats from restaurants in New York as the city's health commissioner between 2002 and 2009. He knows firsthand the process of taking such action.
    "What we found in New York City was that industry wasn't really willing to fight us on this," Frieden said.
    Artificial trans fats are "easily replaceable," he said. "You don't need to change the taste or cost or availability for great food. Only your heart will know the difference -- and that's why the call of the initiative to become trans-fat-free by 2023 is so very important."
    FDA orders food manufacturers to stop using trans fat within three years
    FDA orders food manufacturers to stop using trans fat within three years
    In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has determined that partially hydrogenated oils -- the main dietary source of artificial trans fats -- are no longer "generally recognized as safe." In 2015, the agency gave food companies three years to cut artificial trans fats containing partially hydrogenated oils from processed foods or to petition for a specific use of partially hydrogenated oils, sometimes known as PHOs.
    The Grocery Manufacturers Association, a Washington-based trade association representing more than 250 food, beverage and consumer product companies, issued a statement Friday in response to the WHO's efforts.
    "Food and beverage companies have worked diligently and successfully to reduce the use of PHOs, and these actions have reduced PHO-related trans-fat use by close to 98%," said the statement from Leon Bruner, the association's executive vice president of science and regulatory affairs and its chief science officer.
    The association "filed a food additive petition in October 2015 that seeks FDA approval for specific, limited uses of PHOs that are both safe and important for the production of safe food products. FDA continues to review GMA's food additive petition," the statement said. "It is important to remember that, even with the actions by FDA and announcement by WHO, there will always be naturally occurring trans fat in the diets that include meat and dairy products such as milk, butter and yogurt."
    What it takes to replace trans fats
    What it takes to replace trans fats

      JUST WATCHED

      What it takes to replace trans fats

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What it takes to replace trans fats 01:03
    Naturally occurring trans fats are produced in the gut of some animals, and foods made from these animals, such as milk and meat products, may contain small quantities of these fats, according to the American Heart Association. Artificial trans fats are created in an industrial process.
    "Really, I think it takes legislation to make a big change like that in terms of overall population health, along with policy and nutrition education," said Lynn James, a registered dietitian and senior extension educator at Pennsylvania State University Extension who is not involved in the new WHO initiative.
    "In many developing countries, they're trying to Westernize their diets," James said, and in the United States, "we have been a leader of -- when we talk about the Westernized diet -- preparing processed foods. Hopefully, we're going to be a leader again towards eating more whole foods, such as the healthful Mediterranean diet."
    A Mediterranean-style diet involves plant-based meals of vegetables, fruit, beans and cereals. It includes plenty of fish and some poultry, but foods not included in this diet (or included in small amounts) include red meats, sweets, eggs and butter.
    "When you move away from eating foods containing processed trans fats, you are also eating less sodium and added sugar, further decreasing risk for coronary artery disease, type two diabetes and Alzheimer's disease," she said.
    The good, the bad and the creamy: Where newly banned trans fats hide
    The good, the bad and the creamy: Where newly banned trans fats hide
    The United States isn't the only country that has implemented trans fat legislation.
    In 2004, Denmark became the first country in the world to regulate the content of artificial trans fat in certain food products, nearly wiping it out of the Danish food supply.
    In the three years after that policy was implemented, deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease decreased on average by 14.2 per 100,000 Danes annually, according to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in 2015.
    Once legislation has been established in a country, the WHO's Branca said, there must be suitable replacements of artificial trans fats made available to food companies in that nation.
    "The WHO recommends to use oils rich in unsaturated fat, such as soybean oil or sunflower oil," he said. "We need to make sure the supply of these oils is adequate for countries to use in this context."

    'I'm confident that industrial trans fat will be eliminated'

    Trans fats played a role for the food industry, said Christopher Gardner, director of nutrition studies at the Stanford Prevention Research Center and a professor of medicine at Stanford University, who is not involved in the new WHO initiative.
    For instance, "they helped keep the icing on the top of a cupcake solid and prevented it from rolling off the cupcake. When trans fats get removed from the food system, the companies don't stop making cupcakes. Instead, they find another form of saturated fat or a fat that has the properties of saturated fat," he said. "That other type of fat may be slightly healthier than trans fat. But whatever type of fat or fat substitute it is, it won't turn junk food into health food."
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    All in all, the elimination of industrial trans fats can prevent millions of premature deaths and chronic diseases worldwide, said Dr. Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the WHO initiative.
    For those public health benefits to occur, however, "the WHO has no enforcement capacity, so actions will need to be carried out by national and local governments, but WHO guidelines have credibility worldwide," Willett said.
    "The food industry is not monolithic. Some parts of the industry eliminated trans fat proactively once the evidence became clear that this was harmful, but other parts of the industry are likely to resist unless they are legally forced to remove trans fat from their products," he said. "In the long run, I'm confident that industrial trans fat will be eliminated."