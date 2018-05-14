Story highlights First lady Melania Trump had an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition

Kidneys typically filter a person's blood, about 200 quarts of it each day

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat a benign kidney condition, according to a statement issued by the White House. The procedure was successful with no complications. Trump will likely remain in the hospital for the duration of the week, the statement said.

The White House did not elaborate on the condition or the procedure.

"When I hear benign kidney condition, most of the time, you're thinking a cyst and a cyst is basically a fluid-filled structure that can sometimes develop on top of the kidney, or within the kidney," CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said. "It's not something that typically gets embolized. Was there a cyst and something else associated with that cyst? What is it ... is the question."

Embolization "cuts off the blood supply to a certain part of the body," according to the National Institutes of Health.

"There are certain benign tumors that may be treated this way. These are the kind of tumors, you worry they could bleed because they have a lot of blood vessels in them. One of the ways to treat them is to embolize them, to block the blood flow to that part of the kidney," Gupta said.

