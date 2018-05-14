Salma Hayek on pay equality: 'It's going to take a while'

(CNN) Salma Hayek wants to close the pay gap in Hollywood, but she acknowledges that it's going to take a lot of work to make that happen.

"Pay disparity is going to take a while," Hayek said at the Women in Motion panel at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. "Because they still want to pay you the exploitative salary they paid you before."

After joining Cate Blanchett and 80 other women on the steps of the Palais on Saturday to call for gender parity across all industries, Hayek sat down a for the panel in which she reiterated the need for equality in the movie industry. Blanchett said the 82 women represent the total number of female directors who have walked those steps since 1942 compared to the 1,866 male directors who walked those steps in the same period.

"It's an adjustment, we need to all start adjusting and work together," Hayek said. "But also the actors have to work together because if the male actors are asking for such big numbers, that part of it belongs a little bit to the women and in the past it was never given and the movie doesn't get done because they cannot pay the actors what they were making...The actors have to say 'OK, time's up, I had a good run but now it's time to also be generous with the actresses in the films.'"

