Margot Kidder, 'Superman' actress, dead at 69

(CNN) Margot Kidder, who found fame as Lois Lane in the 1978 film "Superman," died Sunday at her home in Montana, her manager confirmed to CNN.

She was 69 years old.

According to her manager, the actress died peacefully in her sleep.

Kidder starred opposite Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent and his alter ego Superman in the original film as well as the three sequels: "Superman II" in 1980, "Superman III" in 1983 and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" in 1987.

Reeve died in 2004 of complications from an infection, nine years after becoming a quadriplegic following a horse riding accident.

