Fans tune into 'Harry & Meghan' Lifetime movie

(CNN) From the casting to the dialogue, the Lifetime TV movie "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," which aired Sunday night, gave fans lots to talk about.

With its dramatization of the couple's love story, the network cashed in on the excitement surrounding the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The casting of Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley as the couple got the thumbs up, for the most part, while viewers didn't totally love Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell as William and Kate.

Thoughts on #ARoyalRomance so far:

- Parisa is an amazing Meghan Markle. Harry's actor is great, too.

- Someone at Lifetime reeeeally doesn't like Kate Middleton. I mean damn. Leave my girl alone.

- I love the issues they're addressing.

- The romance is believable & sweet. — Reina Valentine (@ReinaVCosplay) May 14, 2018

The actress playing Meghan Markle is spot on. She even sounds just like her. And we know that because we've heard Meghan before. Bravo. #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/kCsJYnMvtN — Simone Scott (@Simone_Scott) May 14, 2018

Why are they making Kate and Will seem so cold? Did the creators have some hate towards them? Kate is wonderful and there is no need to put her down in order to put Meghan on a pedestal. #ARoyalRomance — Madison McLean (@madison_mmclean) May 14, 2018

look at the william that Lifetime used for the william + kate movie vs. the william for the harry + meghan movie.... they really did him dirty pic.twitter.com/xkn6o3DptO — natalie (@nataliemac17) April 6, 2018

Some viewers seemed to forget that the writers took creative license with the film, which wasn't taken from a sanctioned biography of the couple.