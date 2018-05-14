Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 15, 2018

Updated 6:01 PM ET, Mon May 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0515_00004519
ten.0515_00004519

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 05/15/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 05/15/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 15, 2018

Today's show gives an objective overview of recent events in Jerusalem surrounding a U.S. decision to formally move its embassy there. We're also reporting on a World Health Organization push to eliminate trans fats worldwide. And we're showing you how a Positive Athlete overcame cancer to inspire others and play the sport he loves.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10