2018 summer music festivals: Who to see, where to stay, what to wear

Story highlights Time to book your tickets for this summer's top festivals

Here's your guide to which festivals to book, where to stay and what to wear

It's that time of year when summer music festival tickets begin to sell out fast. This year, the musical lineups are super impressive, including artists both old and new. For advice on which festivals to attend, where to stay, and what to wear, we've got suggestions on this year's top festivals.

Who to see: Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Halsey, Khalid, Chvrches, Post Malone and more.

Where to stay: Randall's Island Park is located east of Harlem in Manhattan. To stay near the festival, we'd recommend one of these options:

1. The Marmara Manhattan: (Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars; distance from festival: 2.4 miles)

2. The Franklin Hotel: (Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars; distance from festival: 3.1 miles)

What to wear: June in New York City is bound to be steamy hot. These pieces fall right in line with New York style.

1. Forever 21 cateye sunglasses ($7.90; forever21.com); 2. BP. smocked gingham tank ($29; nordstrom.com); 3. AEO high-waisted black shorts ($44.95; ae.com); 4. Rebecca Minkoff studded leather belt bag ($118; nordstrom.com)

Who to see: Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar, Bon Iver, Khalid, Paramore, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow, Anderson .Paak and more.

Where to stay: While many people camp while attending Bonnaroo, there are hotels with shuttles back and forth to the festival. Most packages recommended by the festival are sold out, but this hotel (with shuttle service to the festival) still has limited availability:

1. Courtyard by Marriott Nashville Southeast, Murfreesboro, Tennessee: (Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; distance from festival: 35 minutes by shuttle bus)

What to wear: Bonnaroo is notoriously hot for attendees. Keep cool in these breezy pieces.

1. Field Fest frill slip dress ($75 ; topshop.com); 2. AEO wide brim hat ($29.95 ; ae.com); 3. Dolce Vita Lesly ($124.99; zappos.com)

Who to see: Foster the People, Arctic Monkeys, Cold War Kids, Eminem, The Killers, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Where to stay: Unlike Bonnaroo, there are several hotel accommodations to choose from near Firefly. Here are options with high ratings.

1. Dover Downs Hotel & Casino: (Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars; distance from festival: 0.8 miles)

2. Comfort Inn & Suites: (Rating: 4 out of 5 stars; distance from festival: 0.9 miles)

What to wear: For a more laid-back ensemble, try a band tee plus denim shorts and stylish accessories.

1. Wool fedora ($19.90; forever21.com); 2. AE Aerosmith graphic tee ($24.99; ae.com); 3. Premium Mom shorts ($60; topshop.com); 4. Lucky Brand bootie sandal ($77.37, originally $128.95; nordstrom.com)

Who to see: Tame Impala, Fleet Foxes, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Julien Baker, Noname, Chaka Khan, Blood Orange and more.

Where to stay: Of the many top-notch hotels in Chicago, these two picks are not far from Union Park, where Pitchfork is held:

1. Best Western River North Hotel: (Rating: 4 out of 5 stars; distance from festival: 2.2 miles)

2. Ace Hotel Chicago: (Rating: 5 stars; distance from festival: 1.1 miles)

What to wear:

1. Caged handheld clutch ($44; urbanoutfitters.com); 2. Mix floral print mini skater dress ($80; topshop.com); 3. Forever 21 textured bangles ($8.90; forever21.com)

Who to see: The Weeknd, Migos, Janet Jackson, St. Vincent, The XX, Fleet Foxes and more.

Where to stay: Randall's Island Park is located east of Harlem in Manhattan. To stay near the festival, we'd recommend one of these options:

1. The Marmara Manhattan: (Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars; distance from festival: 2.4 miles)

2. The Franklin Hotel: (Rating: 3.5- out of 5-stars; distance from festival: 3.1 miles)

What to wear: It's no secret that NYC fashion tends to skew black. Here's a Bohemian take on that classic color for girls who'd like to switch things up in the style department.

1. American Rag sandals (29.62; macys.com); 2. Free People dress ($148; nordstrom.com); 3. Sugarfix Baublebar earrings ($12.99; target.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.