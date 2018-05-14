Breaking News

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 2:21 PM ET, Mon May 14, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The US officially relocated its Embassy to Jerusalem Monday, from Tel Aviv, formally upending decades of American policy. The move was met with deadly clashes and protests along the Israeli-Gaza border.

-- Margot Kidder, who found fame as Lois Lane in the 1978 film "Superman," died Sunday at her home in Montana, her manager says. She was 69 years old.
-- A Supreme Court decision has opened the door for states to legalize sports gambling. The ruling overturns a 1992 federal ban and is seen as a jackpot for states seeking revenue windfalls from gaming taxes.
-- Hawaii residents are evacuating as two new fissures open and volcanoes lob lava bombs into the air.
    -- Dozens of people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after failing to shut off the keyless ignition on their cars, a New York Times report found.
    -- Dismembered human feet keep washing up on beaches in western Canada. Nine of the 14 feet have been identified.
    -- The Yale student who was accused of 'napping while black' wants the the student who called police on her to be disciplined.
    -- Sears is exploring the sale of its well-known appliance brand Kenmore as the department store struggles to return to profitability.