-- The US officially relocated its Embassy to Jerusalem Monday, from Tel Aviv, formally upending decades of American policy. The move was met with deadly clashes and protests along the Israeli-Gaza border.

-- Margot Kidder, who found fame as Lois Lane in the 1978 film "Superman," died Sunday at her home in Montana , her manager says. She was 69 years old.

-- A Supreme Court decision has opened the door for states to legalize sports gambling. The ruling overturns a 1992 federal ban and is seen as a jackpot for states seeking revenue windfalls from gaming taxes.

-- Dozens of people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after failing to shut off the keyless ignition on their cars , a New York Times report found.