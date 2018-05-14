Hockey Moms send hugs for Humboldt on Mother's Day

(CNN) Hockey moms united this Mother's Day for the mothers in Canada who lost their children in the Humboldt Bronco's bus crash, sending them virtual hugs and bouquets.

The dead included 10 players, two coaches and a trainer.

The group, which has members from Canada, the US and around the world, also spearheaded a social media campaign to send messages of love and support to the Humboldt Bronco's mothers with the hashtag #HockeyMoms4Humboldt.

Closest thing to a hug

Montreal-based American hockey mom Andrea Reilly told CBC that the flower campaign started when fellow US hockey mother Shelley Woll had the idea of reaching out to the Humboldt women affected by the crash

"She had the idea to do this social media blitz just to send good wishes to these women, on this weekend, which we know is going to be a very difficult day," Reilly said.

She told CBC that Team Hockey Moms' fundraising events over the past few weeks had raised $10,000 Canadian dollars (about $7,800 US) to go towards flowers for biological mothers and the mothers of the families some players were billeted with -- as well as other Broncos' family members.

Thank you VGK for supporting this effort..55 bouquets of Mothers Day flowers..delivered today to the Humboldt Community...feel the support and love 💚💛💚 hockey+community=family #hockeymoms4humboldt @teamhockeymom @nhl pic.twitter.com/EkwpMyFWTF — Shelley Woll (@shelley_woll) May 12, 2018

Reilly told CBC that they were overwhelmed with donations and had to stop collecting and donate the extra proceeds to the Broncos.

The group also asked mothers to send photos of banners with the #HockeyMoms4Humboldt.

"We can't give them a hug, this is the closest we can do," Reilly said. Hundreds of images streamed in, she said.

"Oh how I hope the Humboldt mother's can feel their lost ones love wrapped around them today with every single hug they receive,#HockeyMoms4Humboldt " wrote Twitter user @valaghvalf.

Oh how I hope the Humboldt mother's can feel their lost ones love wrapped around them today with every single hug they receive. 💚💛#HockeyMoms4Humboldt pic.twitter.com/dCaeZljyVq — Valerie Franklin (@valaghvalf) May 13, 2018

"The distance might be long in kilometers, but short between souls. Thinking of you, sharing your tears #HockeyMoms4Humboldt @teamhockeymom," wrote @KirstiNumela from Finland.

The distance might be long in kilometers, but short between souls. Thinking of you, sharing your tears #HockeyMoms4Humboldt @teamhockeymom pic.twitter.com/SVBY2D2Fdk — Kirsti Nurmela (@KirstiNurmela) May 12, 2018

'It brightened my day'

Laurie Thomas, whose son Evan Thomas died in the crash, told CBC that Mother's Day had seemed extra hard for the mothers affected because the crash was so recent.

"It's five weeks and two days, and we keep expecting them to walk through the door and hug us and say, 'Hey Mom.'" she said. "For a few of us, that's not going to happen this year."

She said the gesture from Team Hockey Moms was beautiful.

"When the flowers arrived, it brightened my day," Thomas told CBC. "I really appreciated the fact that all the hockey moms out there were thinking of us hockey Bronco moms."

Laurie Thomas ....Evan's mom wants to send a big thank you to #HockeyMoms4Humboldt for the beautiful flowers 💐. I was finding it difficult today and this has brightened my day. ❤️💚💛 #17Thomas 🙏 from the bottom of my heart 💕 Laurie @HumboldtBroncos #humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/trIBLLzy3a — Laurie Thomas (@Laurie_13645) May 12, 2018

Canada mourns

It's not the first gesture of support for those who lost loved ones in the April crash.