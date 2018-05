Humboldt Broncos will be back on the ice next season after devastating crash

(CNN) The Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team will be in the rink once again when the puck drops in September to start the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season.

Sixteen people -- including 10 Broncos players, two coaches and a trainer -- were killed when the team bus collided with a tractor-trailer on April 6

The team was on its way to a playoff game in Nipawin, in Saskatchewan Province, when the accident occurred.

The first step will be to find a new head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan, who died in the accident.