Dismembered human feet keep washing up on beaches in western Canada

(CNN) In Canada the mystery of the dismembered feet continues.

A man was out for a Sunday afternoon stroll on a British Columbia beach when he made a gruesome discovery: a human foot in a hiking boot, lodged in pile of wood.

Authorities aren't saying much more about the foot. But it's the 14th found washed up on a shoreline over the past decade in or around the Salish Sea between Vancouver Island and the British Columbia mainland.

Nine of the 14 feet have been identified, and officials determined they belonged to six people. According to the British Columbia Coroners Service, no foul play was involved in the previous cases.

Gabriola Island in British Columbia, where the latest foot was found.

Police believe the remains could be either from suicides or accidental drownings, CNN affiliate Radio Canada reports.

Read More