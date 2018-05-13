Vermont passes gender-neutral bathroom bill

(CNN) Vermont lawmakers have passed a bill that will require all single-user bathrooms in public buildings or places of public accommodation to be marked as gender-neutral.

Gov. Phil Scott signed H.333 on Friday. It was introduced in the Vermont General Assembly in February 2017.

The bill passed with a large majority in the House in April 2017, and then took a year to reach the Senate, where it passed unanimously.

"Two years ago, when I was running for governor, I was asked in a debate whether I would support gender-neutral bathrooms in public places or not," Scott, a Republican, said at the bill-signing ceremony at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. "I responded with a one-word answer, a simple yes. Because to me it was just that simple. Why wouldn't we do that? And now two years later I am honored to be able to sign that legislation into law today."

According to the bill, "a single-user toilet may be identified by a sign, provided that the sign marks the facility as a restroom and does not indicate any specific gender."

