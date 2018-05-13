Waffle House hero James Shaw meets Parkland survivors

(CNN) It was a meeting of the mutual admiration society.

The man who stopped a mass shooting at a Waffle House met Saturday with Parkland, Florida, students who want to prevent mass shootings everywhere.

James Shaw Jr., hailed as a hero for wrestling a gun from a shooter at a Nashville-area Waffle House last month, tweeted photos of his meeting Saturday with survivors of February's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

I met one of my heros today@Emma4Change pic.twitter.com/EQZYERiRGE — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) May 12, 2018

"Meeting the young adults of the Parkland incident so much fire and inspiration in their eyes was a great joy," Shaw tweeted after the breakfast meeting in Florida. "I met one of my heros today."

Shaw set up a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $240,000 for the families of the four people killed in the April 22 Waffle House shooting and has become an advocate for shooting victims.