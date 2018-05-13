New crack from Hawaii volcano is spewing lava near geothermal plant

(CNN) Three new fissures have opened on Hawaii's Big Island, spewing lava and fueling fears of violent explosions more than a week after the Kilauea volcano erupted.

Nearly 2,000 people have been evacuated since the volcano erupted May 3, sending lava flowing into communities and threatening a nearby geothermal plant.

An 18th fissure, a crack on the ground through which lava pours out, was reported Sunday, according to the Civil Defense Emergency System for the County of Hawaii.

The Department of Public Works and Police said the new fissure opened on Hale Kamahina Loop Road and is emitting steam and lava.

The fissure is several hundred yards long and splattering lava tens of feet into the air, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

