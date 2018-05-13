New crack from Hawaii volcano is spewing lava near geothermal plant

(CNN) Two new fissures opened on Hawaii's Big Island, spewing lava and fueling fears of violent explosions more than a week after the Kilauea volcano erupted.

Nearly 2,000 people have been evacuated since the Kilauea volcano erupted May 3, sending lava flowing into communities and threatening a nearby geothermal plant.

The 17th fissure, a crack on the ground through which lava pours out, was reported Saturday night, the US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

"Lava from this latest outbreak is actively spattering," it said.

The volcanic vents, or fissures, have released slow-moving lava and toxic gas into island communities, gobbling up dozens of homes and vehicles.

