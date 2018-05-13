'Harry & Meghan' gives 'A Royal Romance' requisite Lifetime movie

(CNN) As Lifetime movies go, "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" isn't as deliciously awful as one might have hoped, but it's silly and bloated enough to be entertainingly bad. Give some credit to the movie's stars, Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, who bring great conviction to a story that seemingly comes to a logical conclusion three different times, but manages to keep plodding along beyond the customary 85 minutes sans commercials.

Lifetime has gotten a bit of a jump on a week's worth of Royal Wedding coverage, and the dramatic format -- unconvincing in places, given the intimate nature of the scenes -- allows the producers to humanize the prince and the actress, while largely casting an intrusive press as the villains in the story.

This by-now-obligatory dramatization of any Royal coupling opens with a flashback to Harry as a young boy, and an excursion to Africa after his mother's funeral, where he's dramatically confronted by a lion. Meghan is also shown as a young girl, already outspoken and independent, pushing back against being forced into a box because of her biracial heritage.

Murray Fraser, Parisa Fitz-Henley in 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance'

Closer to the present, the two are fixed up on a blind date, with her asking, "Is he nice?," and Harry playing into his bad-boy image by asking, "Is she hot?"

It doesn't take long before the two are jetting off to Botswana, bonding as they feed giraffes together and falling in love, in that order. Yet what should have been the "Happily ever after" part of the fairy tale -- cue the music, roll credits -- gives way to questions about Harry marrying a divorced American commoner, with sister-in-law Kate (Laura Mitchell) wryly observing that Meghan's resume "makes Wallis Simpson look like Dame Judi Dench."

