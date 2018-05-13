Harrie Smolders clinches first win of season in Hamburg

(CNN) Defending overall champion Harrie Smolders booked his spot at the inaugural Longines Super Grand Prix at the end of the season by taking the title in Hamburg.

The Dutchman and his stallion Don VHP Z outpaced rising German star Maurice Tebbel on Chacco Boy and Swiss star Martin Fuchs with Chaplin to win the latest leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.

"[Don VHP Z] is very consistent on this level," said Smolders. "When I walked the course for the first round it looked tough so that was in our advantage at the moment. And I know he loves this place -- he was second the last two years -- and with seven in the jump-off I had a good shot and with this jump-off it suited him.

"I could make the right angles and his scope made the difference today. For sure it's always possible to go faster, like Martin showed, and with Maurice at the end I knew there were very fast combinations who are young and hungry still to come so I was definitely not sure, but I thought a podium place was possible."

His win in Hamburg means Smolders, who dominated the 2017 LGCT season, qualified for the inaugural Longines Super Grand Prix in Prague at the end of the season.

