What a shot! 31 amazing sports photos

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the 11th green during the final round of The Players Championship on Sunday, May 13, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Seattle pitcher James Paxton, center, celebrates with his teammates after throwing a no-hitter in Toronto on Tuesday, May 8. Paxton had seven strikeouts in the 5-0 victory.

Twelve-year-old Aran Cavanagh, left, and his sister Joise, 11, battle with their umbrella as wind and rain sweep across Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin as the start of play is delayed on the first day of the test match between Ireland and Pakistan on Friday, May 11.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives against the defense of Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 13, in Boston.

Fans at Chicago's Wrigley Field try to catch a home-run ball hit by Miami's Justin Bour on Tuesday, May 8.

Canada's Charity Williams, left, is tackled by Ireland's Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe during the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Langford, British Columbia, on Saturday, May 12.

Gabriel Medina of Brazil wipes out during the qualifiers for the final of the World Surf League Founders' Cup of Surfing at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, on Sunday, May 6. The two-day event brings 25 of the world's top surfers to compete on machine-created waves in a half-mile long wave pool 100 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean.

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler gets dumped over the boards by Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves, not seen, in front of Cody Eakin (21), Oscar Lindberg (24) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference Final on Saturday, May 12, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Oklahoma players celebrate at home plate as they wait for Nicole Pendley after a home run by Pendley against Baylor in the third inning during the championship game of the Big 12 softball tournament in Oklahoma City on Saturday, May 12.

William Byron (24) and Ryan Newman (31) crash in turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, May 12.

San Diego Padres mascot the Swinging Friar, left, walks on the field with another mascot dressed as the friar's mother to celebrate Mother's Day before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego on Sunday, May 13.

Paul Vaughan of the Dragons is tackled by the Rabbitohs' defense during the round 10 NRL rugby match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St. George Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium on Sunday, May 13, in Sydney.

Stine Bredal Oftedal of Gyori Audi ETO of Hungary, left, in action against Marit Malm Frafjord of CSM Bucuresti of Romania during their EHF Women's Handball Champions League Final Four match in Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, May 12.

A child runs before the Spanish league football match between Real Betis and Sevilla at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on Saturday, May 12.

Golden State's Kevon Looney, left, and New Orleans' Anthony Davis compete for a rebound during an NBA playoff game on Tuesday, May 8. Golden State won the series in five games to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

West Ham's Mark Noble, left, clashes with Manchester United's Paul Pogba during a Premier League match in London on Thursday, May 10.

Fans of the the Argentine soccer club Boca Juniors celebrate after the team won the league on Wednesday, May 9.

Golfer Ai Suzuki of Japan at the trophy presentation of the Hoken No Madoguchi Ladies at the Fukuoka Country Club on Sunday, May 13, in Fukuoka, Japan.

Lars Eller (20) of the Washington Capitals scores a goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on Friday, May 11, in Tampa, Florida.

A pack of cyclists ride in Monterosso Almo, Italy, during the fourth stage of the Tour of Italy on Tuesday, May 8.

Zac Smith of the Cats competes for the ball during the round eight AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Geelong Cats on Sunday, May 13, in Melbourne.

A Police dog is seen on the pitch as fans throw flares during the Bundesliga league match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Volksparkstadion on Saturday, May 12, in Hamburg, Germany.

San Diego Padres second baseman Jose Pirela, left, collides with center fielder Manuel Margot while Pirela caught a popup hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Diego on Saturday, May 12.

Nuremberg's supporters stand at the field at the end of the German second division Bundesliga football matchup of FC Nuremberg vs Fortuna Dusseldorf in Nuremberg, Germany, on Sunday, May 13, Duesseldorf won the match 3-2.

Athletes compete during the women's 3000 meter steeplechase of the IAAF Diamond League Shanghai athletics competition in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, May 12.

Washington first baseman Matt Adams breaks his bat while lining out in San Diego on Wednesday, May 9.

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of The Players Championship on Thursday, May 10, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis celebrates after winning the Tour of Italy's fourth stage on Tuesday, May 8.

Juventus players and head coach Massimiliano Allegri celebrate after winning the TIM Cup Final between Juventus and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, May 9, in Rome.

Belarus' goalie Mikhail Karnaukhov, left, in action during the IIHF World Championship group A hockey match between Belarus and the Czech Republic at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, May 11.