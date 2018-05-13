John Bolton says North Korea has prospect to become 'a normal nation'

Washington (CNN) White House national security adviser John Bolton said Sunday that North Korea's prospects are "unbelievably strong if they'll commit to denuclearization."

"I think what the prospect for North Korea is to become a normal nation, to behave and interact with the rest of the world the way that South Korea does," Bolton said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Bolton said the United States is pursuing a standard of "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" heading into negotiations.

"On the denuclearization side of the program, that means all aspects of their nuclear program," he added. "Clearly, the ballistic missiles program, as with Iran, with the intention of being a delivery system for nuclear weapons -- that's gotta go. I think we need to look at their chemical and biological weapons programs as well. The President's going to raise other issues, the Japanese abductees, South Korean citizens who were kidnapped."

Trump is set to meet with Kim in Singapore next month.