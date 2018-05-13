Bolton says 'it's possible' US will sanction European companies working with Iran

Washington (CNN) White House national security adviser John Bolton said Sunday that "it's possible" there will be secondary sanctions imposed on European companies as a result of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Bolton said on CNN's "State of the Union" that he believes some European countries will end up supporting the United States despite comments from European leaders that they regret Trump's decision to withdraw.

"I think the Europeans will see that's in their interest ultimately to go along with this," he said.

But Bolton didn't rule out sanctions for European companies doing business with Iran.

"It's possible," Bolton said. "It depends on the conduct of other governments."

