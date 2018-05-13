Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP

Back-to-back wins for title leader

Sebastian Vettel back in fourth

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two in the Spanish GP Sunday to extend his lead in the F1 title race to 17 points.

After his unlikely victory in Azerbaijan it was a second straight win for Hamilton as he bids for a fifth world championship -- and it could not have been more comfortable.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas finished over 20 seconds behind with Red Bull's Max Verstappen completing the podium.

Hamilton's nearest title challenger, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, finished a disappointing fourth, handicapped by a slow second pit stop which ultimately cost him valuable points.

To complete a sorry afternoon for Ferrari, his teammate Kimi Raikkonen was forced to retire, leaving Mercedes to take the lead in the constructors' championship with a 27-point advantage.

