Spanish GP: Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two

By Paul Gittings, CNN

Updated 11:55 AM ET, Sun May 13, 2018

Melbourne, Australia - 'Lucky' Vettel wins season opener Vettel took full advantage of a bizarre incident involving both cars of the American-owned Haas team to claim the opening race of the 2018 Formula One season in Australia.
Drivers' title race after round 1
Vettel - 25 points
Hamilton - 18 points
Raikonnen - 15 points
Sakhir, Bahrain - Ferrari win soured by injured mechanicVettel won for the second time in as many races at the Bahrain Grand Prix. But the Italian team's victory was overshadowed after one of its mechanics suffered a broken leg when he was hit by Raikkonen's car during a pit stop.
Drivers' title race after round 2
Vettel - 50 points
Hamilton - 33 point
Bottas - 22 points
Shanghai, ChinaAn inspired Daniel Ricciardo claimed a remarkable and unexpected victory from sixth on the grid after a tactical masterstroke by his Red Bull team, with furious championship leader Vettel back in eighth place.
Drivers' title race after round 3
Vettel - 54 points
Hamilton - 45 points
Bottas - 40 points
Baku, Azerbaijan - Red Bull drivers shockingly crash as Hamilton triumphsLewis Hamilton was the chief beneficiary of a late puncture suffered by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas as he clinched his first win of the season at April's action-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Drivers' title race after round 4
Hamilton - 70 points
Vettel - 66 points
Raikkonen - 48 points
Story highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP
  • Back-to-back wins for title leader
  • Sebastian Vettel back in fourth

(CNN)Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two in the Spanish GP Sunday to extend his lead in the F1 title race to 17 points.

After his unlikely victory in Azerbaijan it was a second straight win for Hamilton as he bids for a fifth world championship -- and it could not have been more comfortable.
His teammate Valtteri Bottas finished over 20 seconds behind with Red Bull's Max Verstappen completing the podium.
    Hamilton's nearest title challenger, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, finished a disappointing fourth, handicapped by a slow second pit stop which ultimately cost him valuable points.
    To complete a sorry afternoon for Ferrari, his teammate Kimi Raikkonen was forced to retire, leaving Mercedes to take the lead in the constructors' championship with a 27-point advantage.
    Hamilton led from pole, with Vettel nipping ahead of Bottas to initially take second, but behind them there was carnage as Romain Grosjean span his Haas, with the luckless Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) and Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) ploughing into him.
    While the three cars were cleared from the track a safety car was deployed, but once it moved aside Hamilton powered clear of his closest rivals.
    "I felt a synergy with the car that I hadn't been feeling all year," said the Briton who was claiming his 64th career victory and third in Spain at the Circuit de Catalunya.
    Vettel came in for the second stop under Virtual Safety Car (VSC) conditions, the tires on his Ferrari wearing faster than that of his closest rivals, but could not close the gap fast enough on Verstappen, who had stayed out.
    This despite the young Dutchman making an error during the VSC as he touched the back of the Williams of Lance Stroll, losing part of his front wing in the process.
    READ: Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix after mechanic hit by Ferrari car
    Australian Daniel Ricciardo was fifth in the second Red Bull ahead of Dane Kevin Magnussen in his Haas.
    Spaniards Carlos Sainz, of Renault, and two-time champion Fernando Alonso for McLaren finished seventh and eighth.
    Mexican Sergio Perez of Force India made a late overtaking move on Sauber's Charles Leclerc for ninth, but it had been another impressive drive by the young Monagesque, who was involved in a great early battle with home hero Alonso.