(CNN)Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two in the Spanish GP Sunday to extend his lead in the F1 title race to 17 points.
After his unlikely victory in Azerbaijan it was a second straight win for Hamilton as he bids for a fifth world championship -- and it could not have been more comfortable.
His teammate Valtteri Bottas finished over 20 seconds behind with Red Bull's Max Verstappen completing the podium.
Hamilton's nearest title challenger, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, finished a disappointing fourth, handicapped by a slow second pit stop which ultimately cost him valuable points.
To complete a sorry afternoon for Ferrari, his teammate Kimi Raikkonen was forced to retire, leaving Mercedes to take the lead in the constructors' championship with a 27-point advantage.
Hamilton led from pole, with Vettel nipping ahead of Bottas to take second, but behind them there was carnage as Romain Grosjean span his Haas, with the luckless Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) and Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) ploughing into him.
While the three cars were cleared from the track a safety car was deployed, but once it moved aside Hamilton powered clear of his closest rivals.
"I felt a synergy with the car that I hadn't been feeling all year," said the Briton who was claiming his 64th career victory and third in Spain at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Vettel came in for the second stop under Virtual Safety Car (VSC) conditions, the tires on his Ferrari wearing faster than that of his closest rivals, but could not close the gap fast enough on Verstappen, who had stayed out.
This despite the young Dutchman making an error during the VSC as he touched the back of the Williams of Lance Stroll, losing part of his front wing in the process.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo was fifth in the second Red Bull ahead of Dane Kevin Magnussen of Haas.
Spaniards Carlos Sainz, of Renault, and two-time champion Fernando Alonso for McLaren finished seventh and eighth.
Mexican Sergio Perez of Force India made a late overtaking move on Sauber's Charles Leclerc for ninth, but it had been another impressive drive by the young Monagesque.