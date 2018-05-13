Illegal drugs found at UK's Home Office, the department tasked with fighting illegal drugs

(CNN) A stash of illegal drugs was found last week in the headquarters of the UK's Home Office, the government department tasked with cracking down on illicit drug use.

The small quantity of suspected Class A drugs were discovered May 3 in a communal area of the building in central London, a Home Office spokesman said Saturday in a statement.

Class A drugs are deemed the most harmful and addictive in Britain and include crack cocaine, cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, LSD, magic mushrooms, methadone and methamphetamine -- more commonly known as crystal meth.

The drugs were found by security staff and no suspects have been identified, a London Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told CNN.

JUST WATCHED Caribbean immigrants in UK face deportation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Caribbean immigrants in UK face deportation 02:27

The Home Office is the lead government agency overseeing national security, immigration and passports, drug policy, crime and counter-terrorism.

Read More