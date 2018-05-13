CNN 10 - May 14, 2018

Breaking News

May 14, 2018

A dangerous situation on Hawaii's Big Island leads off a new week on CNN 10, as experts warn of more explosions from the Kilauea volcano. We're explaining the science of what's happening beneath the surface. Also featured: a rise in gas prices in the U.S. and the work of a CNN Hero to help young people in Vietnam.
