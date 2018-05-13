Suicide bombers target three churches in Indonesia, killing at least 10

Jakarta (CNN) Suicide bombers attacked three Christian churches in Muslim-majority Indonesia on Sunday morning, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more, police say.

ISIS's media wing claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place in Surabaya, a port city on the east coast of Java Island.

In a statement published online, ISIS's Amaq News Agency said at least 11 people were killed and 41 injured, describing them as "martyrdom attacks."

The group has not provided any proof to substantiate the claim, nor have any authorities or security sources yet verified its authenticity.

Forty-one people -- including two police officers -- were hospitalized with injuries, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said.