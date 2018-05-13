Surabaya hit with further attacks in wake of church bombings

Surabaya, Indonesia (CNN) A bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded at the gate to a police station in Surabaya on Monday, according to local police, the latest in a series of attacks that have rocked the Indonesian city in the past 24 hours.

The perpetrator rode the motorcycle into the main gateway of the police station when it exploded, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said. Four police officers and six civilians were injured in the attack and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Officers block a road following an attack at the local police headquarters in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.

On Sunday, a husband and wife used their four children in deadly suicide attacks on three Christian churches , killing seven people in Surabaya.

In those attacks, the family's two young daughters, aged 9 and 12, were present when their mother detonated one of the bombs, and the couple's two teenage sons carried out a separate attack on another church.

A government handout image shows a bomb blast at Surabaya Pantekosta (Pentecostal) Center Church on May 13, 2018 in Surabaya, Indonesia.

In a separate incident later that night that police also called a terrorist attack, a bomb exploded at the Wonocolo low-cost housing complex in the city.

