Surabaya hit with another attack in wake of church bombings

Surabaya, Indonesia (CNN) A bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded at the gate to a police station in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Monday, according to provincial police, the latest in a series of attacks in the Southeast Asian country.

On Sunday, a husband and wife used their four children in a string of deadly suicide attacks on three Christian churches in the same city. In those attacks, the family's two young daughters, aged 9 and 12, were present when their mother detonated one of the bombs, and the couple's two teenage sons carried out a separate attack on another church.

In Monday's incident the perpetrator rode the motorcycle into the main gateway of the police station when it exploded, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said. No group has yet claimed responsibility for Monday's attack.