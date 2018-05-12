Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A mom in government detention. A man versus the military. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
Pregnant mom Gabriela Hernandez is being detained by immigration authorities. But compared to the hellish journey she and her sons have been making through Mexico, it's the happiest she's been in weeks.
She opened a restaurant thanks to an Obama-era executive order that allows the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work. Now that the Trump administration wants to revoke that rule, she's worried she might have to shut her business down.
Trump's surprise election left many movers and shakers scrambling for access to the new President. His personal attorney was there to capitalize.
After James Harrison had major chest surgery, doctors discovered his blood had disease-fighting antibodies that could be used to create a game-changing injection. He then donated his blood plasma regularly for 60 years. Now he's a national hero.
Whenever an elder spoke out against the US-led war on terror in Pakistan, Manzoor Pashteen says they'd disappear. Now he's accusing the military of allying with the Pakistani Taliban. It's an almost-sacrilegious claim in a country where the military is so revered.
Rana Singh Sodhi lost his brother in the first hate crime after the 9/11 attacks. But not forgiving the man who murdered his brother was never an option.
After incidents like those at Yale, Starbucks and LA Fitness went viral, America is finally beginning to see how hard it is to be black in America, Ernest Owens writes. But why did it take white people so long to realize it?
The American workforce is leaving millions of vacation days on the table, writes Katie Denis. And losing money is not the only price they're paying for it.