Texas woman who ran over cheating husband released from prison

(CNN) A woman convicted of killing her husband by repeatedly running over him with her car, has been released from a Texas prison.

Clara Harris, 60, served 15 years for the 2002 murder of David Harris, her 44-year-old orthodontist husband.

She was initially sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence but was granted parole last year, CNN affiliate KPRC reported.

The fatal encounter took place in Houston. Harris suspected her husband was having an affair with a former employee and had him followed by a private investigator.

She confronted her husband and his lover inside the lobby of the Hilton Nasa Clear Lake in Nassau Bay.

