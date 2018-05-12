NRA sues New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accusing state of 'blacklisting' it

(CNN) The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit Friday against New York's governor and a state agency, accusing them of coercing banks and insurance companies to withhold services to the gun lobbying group.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court for Northern New York, came days after the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) fined several insurance companies hundreds of thousands of dollars for participating in an NRA-backed liability insurance program for gun owners.

The state also also secured agreements from those companies not to offer such insurance again.

In its lawsuit, the NRA alleges that this -- and other actions -- showed Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state DFS were unconstitutionally trying to force companies to disassociate from the lobby group.

And the suit contends the state's actions "prevents, or at a minimum chills," the First Amendment rights of the NRA and its members to free speech -- including their right to speak freely about gun-related issues.