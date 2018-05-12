Delaware becomes first US state to fully ban child marriage

(CNN) Delaware has made history as the first state in the nation to ban child marriage under all circumstances.

Democratic Gov. John Carney signed a bill this week making it illegal for anyone under age 18 to get married, even with parental consent.

First State claims another 1st: No more child marriages. Period. https://t.co/pDsrTPmGDL via @WDEL

No legal standing

There were 167,000 children married in 38 states between 2000 to 2010, the latest numbers available, Human Rights Watch reported. In some states, children as young as 12 may marry.

"Children under 18 have no legal standing -- they cannot file for divorce, utilize a domestic violence shelter, apply for a loan or open a credit card. They cannot enter any legal contract, but until this bill was signed they could be married as a child without any way of escaping an abusive marriage," Delaware Rep. Kim Williams, a Democrat and one of the bill's main sponsors , said in a statement.

Delaware's new law, which takes immediate effect, was a bipartisan effort.

"The law, up until the passage of this measure, included an exception for circumstances that would otherwise be considered statutory rape," state Sen. Anthony Delcollo, a Republican, said in a statement. "This bill would eliminate this backward and, what I consider, unacceptable exception."

Delcollo said minors are considered to have insufficient legal capacity to make some decisions, such as enter contracts with attorneys -- and marriage should not be any different.