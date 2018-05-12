Trump repeats misleading claim on Iran's military budget

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump repeated a misleading claim about Iran's military budget Saturday, saying it had increased by more than 40 percent since the negotiation of the Iran nuclear deal.

"Iran's Military Budget is up more than 40% since the Obama negotiated Nuclear Deal was reached...just another indicator that it was all a big lie. But not anymore!," Trump tweeted.

The President made the same claim in announcing his decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement earlier this week -- an assertion that fact checkers have called "exaggerated" and lacking crucial context.

"In the years since the deal was reached, Iran's military budget has grown by almost 40 percent, while its economy is doing very badly," Trump said during the speech.

In a fact check of that remark, The New York Times deemed the claim "exaggerated." Citing data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the newspaper explained that Iranian military spending has increased by only about 30 percent from 2015, the year the Iran deal was reached, to last year.

