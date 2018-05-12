Washington (CNN) Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been convicted again.

On Friday, a jury found Silver guilty of corruption charges, convicting him on counts of extortion and honest services fraud, according to The New York Times

The outcome is the latest twist in an ongoing legal saga for the New York Democrat.

In 2015, Silver was arrested in Manhattan on corruption charges. Federal prosecutors alleged that Silver had taken advantage of his position as one of the state's most powerful politicians to obtain close to $4 million in bribes and kickbacks.

Silver was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud and extortion in 2016 following an initial conviction . But a federal appeals court overturned Silver's corruption conviction in 2017, citing a Supreme Court decision the year before that centered on the question of what constitutes an "official action" under federal corruption law.

Read More