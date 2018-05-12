Beto O'Rourke told PACs to stay out of his race. They aren't listening

(CNN) Democrat Beto O'Rourke has sworn off the support of outside groups -- including super PACs -- in his race to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas.

That's not stopping some super PACs, however, from throwing money into a contest that has energized the Democratic base at the thought of turning deep-red Texas blue come November.

This past Thursday, the Democratic Coalition, a liberal super PAC, announced it would be launching an initiative to support O'Rourke's Senate campaign. After the announcement, the congressman from Texas told CNN, "I'm not interested in the help of any PACs or super PACs, including this one."

Scott Dworkin, the co-founder of the Democratic Coalition, isn't concerned that the candidate he supports is explicitly asking him not to get involved, and vows that his organization will push forward regardless.

"Campaigns can say whatever they want, that's fine, but I mean, we get involved with whatever we want," Dworkin said.

Read More