What Mother's Day means for mothers of incarcerated children

Jennifer R. Farmer is a mom, author and public relations professional. She lives in the Washington area. Karla Hodge is a mom, wife and writer. She lives in the Youngstown, Ohio, area. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) For many people, Mother's Day is a time of celebration. It is a time to honor mothers and those who play a maternal role. Some will celebrate the mothers in their lives by bringing them breakfast in bed, treating them to brunch or a trip to the spa, and others may offer handwritten but heartfelt cards. While this is often a moment of joy, for some, it is also a time of anguish.

Karla Hodge

Jennifer R. Farmer

It's common to have sympathy or even empathy for mothers who have lost a child or their own mothers. What is less appreciated is the pain of mothers whose children are incarcerated. It's a pain that's difficult to describe: mourning, peppered with guilt, anger and anxiety.

We know these feelings well. Our 19-year-old and 22-year-old sons are incarcerated. They respectively face 24 months for an armed robbery charge and 18 months for mishandling a firearm. Like most moms, we did everything we could to ensure bright futures for our children. Unlike most moms, we live in perpetual fear that talking about our sons' incarceration will be met with judgment.

We face that fear by remaining silent. When others praise their children's success, we wish we could chime in and share success stories of our own. When someone asks us what colleges our boys attend, we sweat thinking through how we will answer the question.

While we often choose silence, we know we are not alone. With 2.3 million people locked up in 1,719 correctional facilities , the United States imprisons more people per capita than any other nation, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.