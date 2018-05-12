More people sickened as salmonella outbreak traced to eggs grows

At least 11 people have been hospitalized due to complications but no deaths have been reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

States and brands affected

The eggs were sold in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Consumers can check Brands affected include Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Great Value and Glenview.Consumers can check the Food and Drug Administration's website for a full list of recalled brands.

Salmonella causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. It is generally contracted from contaminated poultry, meat, eggs and water, and affects the intestinal tract.

Chickens can pass the bacteria to eggs because eggs leave hens through the same passageway as feces. Alternatively, bacteria in the hen's ovary or oviduct can get to the egg before the shell forms around it.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.