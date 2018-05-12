Buckingham Palace shares image of Queen's official consent for Prince Harry's marriage

(CNN) An image of Queen Elizabeth II's elaborate notice of consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was released Saturday.

Markle and the prince plan to marry next Saturday in St. George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles (32 km) west of central London.

Known as the "Instrument of Consent," the document in which the Queen officially recognizes the marriage is "hand-written and illuminated on vellum by one of a panel of scrivener artists retained by the Crown Office," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The notice's intricate design includes a red dragon, the heraldic symbol of Wales, and the floral emblems for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland: the rose, thistle and shamrock. It also includes two golden poppies, the official flower of Markle's home state of California.

Read More