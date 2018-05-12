(CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited an American bishop to give the address at the royal wedding on May 19.

Kensington Palace announced Saturday in a tweet that the Most Rev. Michael Curry, the head of the Episcopal Church, will be part of the nuptials at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding : https://t.co/a14L7JGcAd #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/njqCaN55Gr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2018

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness," Curry, the church's presiding bishop, said in a statement. "And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

Curry is seen at his installation ceremony at National Cathedral in Washington on November 1, 2015.

A break from royal tradition

Harry and Markle's choice of an American pastor is a break from royal custom. Traditionally, addresses at royal weddings are given by senior clergy from the Church of England.

Read More