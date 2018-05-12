Breaking News

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's former Prime Minister, cleared to run for office years after tax fraud conviction

By Valentina DiDonato, CNN

Updated 9:13 AM ET, Sat May 12, 2018

Italian former Prime Minister and leader of center-right party Forza Italia (Go Italy), Silvio Berlusconi arrives to attend the TV show "Quinta Colonna", a programme of Italian channel Rete 4, on January 18, 2018 in Rome.
Italian former Prime Minister and leader of center-right party Forza Italia (Go Italy), Silvio Berlusconi arrives to attend the TV show "Quinta Colonna", a programme of Italian channel Rete 4, on January 18, 2018 in Rome.

Rome (CNN)Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose flamboyant presence has long dominated the nation's politics, will be allowed to stand for political office again, an Italian court has ruled.

The Court of Milan on Friday granted Berlusconi "rehabilitation," effectively lifting the ban on him re-entering politics that has been in place since his 2013 conviction for tax fraud. Under the so-called "Severino Law," anyone sentenced to a jail term of more than two years is not allowed to run for public office.
The court's decision may have come too late for Berlusconi this election cycle, though.
    On Wednesday, he gave his blessing for the anti-immigrant League party to form a coalition government that does not include his Forza Italia party.
    However, the ruling opens the door for the 81-year-old billionaire to run for office next time elections are held.
    Ruling may be appealed

    The chief prosecutor of Milan, Roberto Alfonso, is still considering whether to challenge the court's decision, Italian news agency ANSA reported.
    "We will read and evaluate," Alfonso told reporters Saturday, adding that the court's written decision had not yet been sent to the Public Prosecutor's Office in Milan.
    Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire media mogul nicknamed &quot;Il Cavaliere&quot; (The Knight), &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/28/europe/berlusconi-italy-comeback-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has emerged as an unlikely kingmaker&lt;/a&gt; in Italy&#39;s general elections.
    Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire media mogul nicknamed "Il Cavaliere" (The Knight), has emerged as an unlikely kingmaker in Italy's general elections.
    Berlusconi began his career as a cruise ship singer before making a fortune in real estate and starting a media empire that grew into the Mediaset conglomerate.
    Berlusconi began his career as a cruise ship singer before making a fortune in real estate and starting a media empire that grew into the Mediaset conglomerate.
    Berlusconi, right, with journalist Indro Montanelli in 1977.
    Berlusconi, right, with journalist Indro Montanelli in 1977.
    Berlusconi swims at a Tunisian beach in 1984. In 1980, he launched Canale 5, Italy&#39;s first national commercial television network. Italia 1 followed in 1982, and then there was Rete 4 in 1984.
    Berlusconi swims at a Tunisian beach in 1984. In 1980, he launched Canale 5, Italy's first national commercial television network. Italia 1 followed in 1982, and then there was Rete 4 in 1984.
    Berlusconi leaves a 1985 news conference in Paris.
    Berlusconi leaves a 1985 news conference in Paris.
    Berlusconi poses for a photo in 1986. That year, he bought the football club AC Milan.
    Berlusconi poses for a photo in 1986. That year, he bought the football club AC Milan.
    Berlusconi married his second wife, Veronica Lario, in 1990.
    Berlusconi married his second wife, Veronica Lario, in 1990.
    Berlusconi speaks during a center-right coalition rally in Naples, Italy, in 1993.
    Berlusconi speaks during a center-right coalition rally in Naples, Italy, in 1993.
    Berlusconi announced in November 1993 that he would be entering the world of politics. He started the Forza Italia party in 1994.
    Berlusconi announced in November 1993 that he would be entering the world of politics. He started the Forza Italia party in 1994.
    Berlusconi is surrounded by supporters during a rally in Rome in February 1994.
    Berlusconi is surrounded by supporters during a rally in Rome in February 1994.
    Berlusconi was elected prime minister for the first time in May 1994.
    Berlusconi was elected prime minister for the first time in May 1994.
    Berlusconi chats with lawmaker Cesare Previti at the Italian Senate during a vote of confidence for Berlusconi&#39;s government on May 17, 1994.
    Berlusconi chats with lawmaker Cesare Previti at the Italian Senate during a vote of confidence for Berlusconi's government on May 17, 1994.
    Berlusconi meets with Pope John Paul II on May 21, 1994.
    Berlusconi meets with Pope John Paul II on May 21, 1994.
    US President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton meet Berlusconi and his wife, Veronica Lario, during an official visit to Rome in June 1994.
    US President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton meet Berlusconi and his wife, Veronica Lario, during an official visit to Rome in June 1994.
    Berlusconi waves while attending a European Council meeting in Corfu, Greece, in June 1994.
    Berlusconi waves while attending a European Council meeting in Corfu, Greece, in June 1994.
    Berlusconi plays with daughters Barbara, left, and Eleonora in Milan.
    Berlusconi plays with daughters Barbara, left, and Eleonora in Milan.
    Berlusconi speaks to the press on December 23, 1994, a day after he submitted his resignation to President Oscar Scalfaro. He had lost the support of other political parties.
    Berlusconi speaks to the press on December 23, 1994, a day after he submitted his resignation to President Oscar Scalfaro. He had lost the support of other political parties.
    Berlusconi ran for prime minister in 1996, but lost to Romano Prodi. He ran again in 2001 and was elected. Here, he campaigns in Tatanto, Italy, on May 5, 2001.
    Berlusconi ran for prime minister in 1996, but lost to Romano Prodi. He ran again in 2001 and was elected. Here, he campaigns in Tatanto, Italy, on May 5, 2001.
    Berlusconi smiles during a rally in Rome on May 11, 2001. Two days later, he won the general election.
    Berlusconi smiles during a rally in Rome on May 11, 2001. Two days later, he won the general election.
    Berlusconi addresses a court in Milan, Italy, in June 2003. He was defending himself against corruption charges linked to his media company.
    Berlusconi addresses a court in Milan, Italy, in June 2003. He was defending himself against corruption charges linked to his media company.
    Berlusconi wipes his jacket during a news conference in Rome in 2006. He lost the election that year to Romano Prodi.
    Berlusconi wipes his jacket during a news conference in Rome in 2006. He lost the election that year to Romano Prodi.
    Berlusconi leaves a hospital in Milan in December 2009, following treatment for injuries he received during a campaign rally. A man wielding a model of Milan&#39;s cathedral attacked Berlusconi during the rally, breaking his nose and some of his teeth.
    Berlusconi leaves a hospital in Milan in December 2009, following treatment for injuries he received during a campaign rally. A man wielding a model of Milan's cathedral attacked Berlusconi during the rally, breaking his nose and some of his teeth.
    Berlusconi hands the Berlusconi Trophy to AC Milan&#39;s Massimo Ambrosini in August 2011. The trophy is awarded annually to the winner of a friendly football match in Milan.
    Berlusconi hands the Berlusconi Trophy to AC Milan's Massimo Ambrosini in August 2011. The trophy is awarded annually to the winner of a friendly football match in Milan.
    Berlusconi waves as he leaves a court in Milan in September 2011.
    Berlusconi waves as he leaves a court in Milan in September 2011.
    Berlusconi attends the G20 summit in Cannes, France, in November 2011.
    Berlusconi attends the G20 summit in Cannes, France, in November 2011.
    Berlusconi rubs his eyes after delivering a speech in Rome in October 2013. That month, Berlusconi was preliminarily indicted on allegations he bribed a senator to support his party in 2006. He would be convicted in 2015 and banned from holding public office for five years.
    Berlusconi rubs his eyes after delivering a speech in Rome in October 2013. That month, Berlusconi was preliminarily indicted on allegations he bribed a senator to support his party in 2006. He would be convicted in 2015 and banned from holding public office for five years.
    Berlusconi smiles as he arrives at his home in Rome in March 2015. Italy&#39;s top court had just cleared him of charges that he paid for sex with an underage dancer and then abused his position as prime minister to cover it up.
    Berlusconi smiles as he arrives at his home in Rome in March 2015. Italy's top court had just cleared him of charges that he paid for sex with an underage dancer and then abused his position as prime minister to cover it up.
    Berlusconi holds his ballot before casting his vote in the referendum on constitutional reform in December 2016.
    Berlusconi holds his ballot before casting his vote in the referendum on constitutional reform in December 2016.
    Berlusconi appears on the television talk show &quot;L&#39;aria che tira&quot; in Rome in January 2018.
    Berlusconi appears on the television talk show "L'aria che tira" in Rome in January 2018.
    Berlusconi has makeup applied before a television appearance in February 2018.
    Berlusconi has makeup applied before a television appearance in February 2018.
    Berlusconi appears on the television program &quot;Tagada&quot; in February 2018. Italy will hold general elections on March 4, and Berlusconi, as leader of the Forza Italia party, has brokered a right-wing alliance with the neo-fascist Brothers of Italy party and the anti-immigrant Northern League.
    Berlusconi appears on the television program "Tagada" in February 2018. Italy will hold general elections on March 4, and Berlusconi, as leader of the Forza Italia party, has brokered a right-wing alliance with the neo-fascist Brothers of Italy party and the anti-immigrant Northern League.
    Berlusconi gives a speech during a political rally in Milan in February 2018.
    Berlusconi gives a speech during a political rally in Milan in February 2018.
    Berlusconi has been Prime Minister four times for a total of nine years, longer than anyone since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
    He has been tried 22 times on charges ranging from tax evasion and bribery to corruption and association with the Cosa Nostra. Although he was given a four-year prison sentence in that case, he escaped with a year of community service in an old people's home because in Italy, the over-70s don't usually go to jail.

    Journalist Hilary Clarke contributed to this report.