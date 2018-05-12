Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's former Prime Minister, cleared to run for office years after tax fraud conviction

'Il Cavaliere' Silvio Berlusconi
'Il Cavaliere' Silvio Berlusconi
Berlusconi began his career as a cruise ship singer before making a fortune in real estate and starting a media empire that grew into the Mediaset conglomerate.
Berlusconi, right, with journalist Indro Montanelli in 1977.
Berlusconi swims at a Tunisian beach in 1984. In 1980, he launched Canale 5, Italy's first national commercial television network. Italia 1 followed in 1982, and then there was Rete 4 in 1984.
Berlusconi leaves a 1985 news conference in Paris.
Berlusconi poses for a photo in 1986. That year, he bought the football club AC Milan.
Berlusconi married his second wife, Veronica Lario, in 1990.
Berlusconi speaks during a center-right coalition rally in Naples, Italy, in 1993.
Berlusconi announced in November 1993 that he would be entering the world of politics. He started the Forza Italia party in 1994.
Berlusconi is surrounded by supporters during a rally in Rome in February 1994.
Berlusconi was elected prime minister for the first time in May 1994.
Berlusconi chats with lawmaker Cesare Previti at the Italian Senate during a vote of confidence for Berlusconi's government on May 17, 1994.
Berlusconi meets with Pope John Paul II on May 21, 1994.
US President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton meet Berlusconi and his wife, Veronica Lario, during an official visit to Rome in June 1994.
Berlusconi waves while attending a European Council meeting in Corfu, Greece, in June 1994.
Berlusconi plays with daughters Barbara, left, and Eleonora in Milan.
Berlusconi speaks to the press on December 23, 1994, a day after he submitted his resignation to President Oscar Scalfaro. He had lost the support of other political parties.
Berlusconi ran for prime minister in 1996, but lost to Romano Prodi. He ran again in 2001 and was elected. Here, he campaigns in Tatanto, Italy, on May 5, 2001.
Berlusconi smiles during a rally in Rome on May 11, 2001. Two days later, he won the general election.
Berlusconi addresses a court in Milan, Italy, in June 2003. He was defending himself against corruption charges linked to his media company.
Berlusconi wipes his jacket during a news conference in Rome in 2006. He lost the election that year to Romano Prodi.
Berlusconi leaves a hospital in Milan in December 2009, following treatment for injuries he received during a campaign rally. A man wielding a model of Milan's cathedral attacked Berlusconi during the rally, breaking his nose and some of his teeth.
Berlusconi hands the Berlusconi Trophy to AC Milan's Massimo Ambrosini in August 2011. The trophy is awarded annually to the winner of a friendly football match in Milan.
Berlusconi waves as he leaves a court in Milan in September 2011.
Berlusconi attends the G20 summit in Cannes, France, in November 2011.
Berlusconi rubs his eyes after delivering a speech in Rome in October 2013. That month, Berlusconi was preliminarily indicted on allegations he bribed a senator to support his party in 2006. He would be convicted in 2015 and banned from holding public office for five years.
Berlusconi smiles as he arrives at his home in Rome in March 2015. Italy's top court had just cleared him of charges that he paid for sex with an underage dancer and then abused his position as prime minister to cover it up.
Berlusconi holds his ballot before casting his vote in the referendum on constitutional reform in December 2016.
Berlusconi appears on the television talk show "L'aria che tira" in Rome in January 2018.
Berlusconi has makeup applied before a television appearance in February 2018.
Berlusconi appears on the television program "Tagada" in February 2018. Italy will hold general elections on March 4, and Berlusconi, as leader of the Forza Italia party, has brokered a right-wing alliance with the neo-fascist Brothers of Italy party and the anti-immigrant Northern League.
Berlusconi gives a speech during a political rally in Milan in February 2018.