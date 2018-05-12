Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's former Prime Minister, cleared to run for office years after tax fraud conviction

Rome (CNN) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose flamboyant presence has long dominated the nation's politics, will be allowed to stand for political office again, an Italian court has ruled.

JUST WATCHED Berlusconi: Former PM turned kingmaker Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Berlusconi: Former PM turned kingmaker 02:51

The Court of Milan on Friday granted Berlusconi "rehabilitation," effectively lifting the ban on him re-entering politics that has been in place since his 2013 conviction for tax fraud. Under the so-called "Severino Law," anyone sentenced to a jail term of more than two years is not allowed to run for public office.

The court's decision may have come too late for Berlusconi this election cycle, though.

On Wednesday, he gave his blessing for the anti-immigrant League party to form a coalition government that does not include his Forza Italia party.

However, the ruling opens the door for the 81-year-old billionaire to run for office next time elections are held.

Read More