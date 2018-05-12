Netta Barzilai of Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest

(CNN) Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, the annual international singing competition that involves countries from Europe to Australia, on a night disrupted by an unexpected stage protest.

Barzilai, 25, won on Saturday with a quirky electronic dance entry inspired by the called "Toy," written and produced by Doron Medalie and Stav Beger. She won 529 points through a combination of votes from viewers and national judging panels.

It was the fourth time Israel has won the contest, now in its 63rd year. The winning nation must host the following year's contest, so Barzilai's victory means that Eurovision 2019 will be in Israel.

Barzilai thanked her fans Saturday in a video on Eurovision's Twitter account.

"Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for choosing different. Thank you for choosing daring. I love you, keep that going. Do good to others, be good to yourselves," she said with a smile. "That's about it, let's party!"

Read More