Netta Barzilai of Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest

(CNN) Israeli singer Netta Barzilai has won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, the annual international competition pitting singers from different countries against each other.

Barzilai, 25, won singing "Toy," written and produced by Doron Medalie and Stav Beger. Barzilai has an "extensive background in music," according to Eurovision's website. She studied music in high school and at Israel's Rimon School of Music.

Barzilai thanked her fans Saturday in a video on Eurovision's Twitter account.

"Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for choosing different. Thank you for choosing daring. I love you, keep that going. Do good to others, be good to yourselves," she said, ending her smiling remarks with, "That's about it, let's party!"

This year's contest was broadcast from Lisbon, Portugal.

