'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' saved by NBC

(CNN) NBC has answered the 9-1-1 call sent out by "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fans.

The series received a 13-episode sixth season order from NBC.

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.

He added: "We're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up."

Read More